John M. “Jack” Lademann died Oct. 31, 2021, at his Cut­chogue home. He was 88.

Mr. Lademann was a retired investigator for the Suffolk County Department of Consumer Affairs and an ex-chief and former commissioner of Cutchogue Fire Department.

The family will receive visitors Friday, Nov. 5, from 3 to 7 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.

Graveside services will be held at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery in Cutchogue.

Memorial donations may be made to Cutchogue Fire Department Rescue Squad.