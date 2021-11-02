William Henry Moore Sr.

William Henry Moore Sr. of Washington, N.C., died Oct. 23, 2021, at Vidant Beaufort Hospital. He was 85.

Mr. Moore was a Greenport resident for more than 45 years before moving to North Carolina 15 years ago.

Born March 24, 1936, in Portsmouth, Va., he was the son of Dorothy Parker-Bell. He graduated from Aurora (N.C.) High School in 1954. He married Josephine Swann on Oct. 27, 1956.

Mr. Moore worked for the Department of Agriculture Research Program on Plum Island for more than 30 years and for Greenport Police Department for more than 25 years.

He belonged to Greenport American Legion Post 185, Washington Moose Lodge, the NAACP of Beaufort County and Cedar Grove Baptist Church in Greenville, N.C.

Predeceased by his wife and son Joseph Allen Moore Sr., he is survived by his son William Jr., of Washington, N.C.; his daughters, Dorothy Moore and Janis Moore, both of Greenport; 11 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Saturday, Nov. 13, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport.