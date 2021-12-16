Alberta M. Jacobs

Longtime Cutchogue resident Alberta Jacobs died Dec. 14, 2021. She was 86.

The daughter of Henry Herr and Christina Borman, she was born July 24, 1935, in Freeport, N.Y. She graduated from Freeport High School and was a lifelong homemaker. She moved to Cutchogue in 1970 and assisted her husband, William Jacobs, with his construction company.

Mrs. Jacobs is survived by her daughters, Bonnie (Michael) Doroski of Southold, Kathryn (Jay) Burkhardt of Cutchogue and Lisa Jacobs of Cutchogue, along with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband and her sons, William Milner and Frederick Milner.

Funeral services will be held Monday, Dec. 20, at Calverton National Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Cutchogue-New Suffolk Free Library, P.O. Box 935, Cutchogue, NY 11935.

Coster-Heppner Funeral Home assisted the family.

