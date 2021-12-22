Eileen “Mickey” Raynor, 101, formerly of New Suffolk, N.Y., passed away peacefully on Dec. 17, 2021, at Inlet Coastal Resort in Murrells Inlet, S.C.

Born in Greenport, N.Y., on May 30, 1920, to Alexander and Anna (Drum) Gagen, Mickey was a bookkeeper at her son’s store, Raynor Suter Hardware in Mattituck, N.Y., for 15 years. She loved sewing and was an honorary member of the Ladies Auxiliary of Cutchogue Fire Department.

Mickey is survived by her son, Henry (Mary) Raynor of Pawleys Island, S.C.; her grandchildren Michelle Carroll (Jeffrey Weingart), Dr. Kathy Raynor (Sean Kort), and Michael Raynor; and her great-grandchildren, Collin, Jeffrey Jr., Brayden, Marin, and Anthony.

In addition to her husband, Harry, who passed away in 1985, Mickey was preceded in death by her daughters, Marie Raynor and Eileen Carroll; and a grandson, Bill Carroll.

A memorial Mass will be held at a later date.

