Raymond Annabel of Cutchogue died Dec. 12, 2021, at the age of 91.

He was born in Jamaica, Queens, on Jan. 14, 1930. His family summered in Cutchogue and moved to Fleet’s Neck in the 1940s, and he graduated from Southold High School. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean conflict.

He studied engineering at Adelphi University and New York University.

Ray married Rose Olsen in 1962 and they raised their family in Port Jefferson.

Ray spent his career at Grumman Aerospace as an avionics system engineer and he missed “those Grumman guys” when he retired. He moved back to Cutchogue after retiring and enjoyed boating and the peaceful life on the North Fork.

Ray had a lifelong love of gardening and horticulture and was a member of the Cornell Master Gardener Society, the African Violet Club and the Long Island Gesneriad Society.

He is survived by his wife, Rose; four children, Marie (Vinny), Regina, Kevin and Christopher (Ruth); and four grandchildren, Anthony, Gabrielle, Chain and Coral.

The family will receive visitors Sunday, Dec. 19, from 2 to 6 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral Mass will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 20, at Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church in Cutchogue. Interment will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.

This is a paid notice.