Greenport native Diane Katherine Purcell died Jan. 24, 2022.

Born in Greenport Nov. 24, 1953, to Ann Katherine and Patrick Gagen, she joined her older sister, Patricia.

Diane attended Greenport High School and was a member of the class of 1971. In 1973, she gave birth to her first daughter, Christine Diane Macros.

Diane worked at many jobs in Greenport. In the 1970s at W.T. Grant, where she met the love of her life, her second husband Bernard Purcell; then at Arcade Department Store; and, until 2017, at Greenport IGA.

In December 1984, her first son, Ryan Daniel Purcell, was born.

On Dec. 8, 1985, Diane and Bernard Purcell married in the Arcade Department Store, where she was employed.

In January 1988, Ryan was joined by Brendan Kyle Purcell and, in June 1990, a daughter, Chelsa Leigh Purcell, was born.

Diane loved just about everyone, most of all her family.

She was predeceased by her parents and her sister Pat. She is survived by her husband of 36 years, Bernard, and her four children; her granddaughter Margarette Guerrero and a grandson named Wyatt still in the making.

A memorial of Diane’s life will be held Saturday, Feb. 5, from 2 to 5 p.m. at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport.

