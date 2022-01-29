Police car lights. (Credit: aaron_anderer/flickr)

A Cutchogue man died Saturday morning after falling into a swimming pool while shoveling snow, according to Southold Town police.

The name of the man, whom police only described as elderly, has not yet been released.

Police were called to the house at about 8:30 a.m. and responding officers pulled the man from the pool and began to perform CPR, police said. Members of the Cutchogue Fire Department responded as well and transported the man to Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital in Greenport where he was later pronounced dead.

Additional details on the incident were not yet available.

The blizzard that hit the area starting Friday night brought heavy snow to the area with as much as 18 inches recorded in Orient as of 12:30 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Shoveling can be particularly dangerous at times during snowstorms and nationwide is responsible for about 11,500 injuries — about 100 of which are fatal, according to data analyzed in a 2019 Washington Post story. The NWS said while the snow falling during this storm is a drier snow, it’s still important to follow proper shoveling technique and follow tips such as to drink water, wear warm boots and breathable clothes and to push snow rather than lift.