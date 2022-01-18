Joan A. Flanagan

Joan A. Flanagan of Greenport and Southold, Long Island (formerly of Plandome, Long Island, and Wilton, Conn.) died on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at the age of 85.

Joan was a retired art teacher with Manhasset Public Schools.

She was the beloved wife of the late Robert F.; loving mother of James and Jeffrey; loving sister of John Larrere and the late Barbara Trede; cherished grandmother of Lara, Melissa, Julie, Kathryn and Nicole; and great-grandmother of Emerson Joan.

Joan was a graduate of St. Mary’s High School (1954), Hunter College, (B.A., 1958) and Adelphi University (MFA, 1977).

Brilliant in mind, beautiful in body, generous, compassionate and loving in spirit. Joan enjoyed life to the fullest as a student, a model, an artist and a teacher. Devoted to her family and to her work, she was also an avid gardener. Joan always lived true to her belief that commitment is happiness.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, Jan. 20, from 3 to 7 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 21, at St. Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold, with Father John Barrett officiating.

Graveside services will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.

