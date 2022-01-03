Calverton resident Marsha E. Mickoliger died Jan. 2, 2022, at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead. She was 74.

Born Sept. 19, 1947, in Greenport, she was the daughter of Frank and Margaret (McCaffrey) Lescenski. She was a 1965 graduate of Mercy High School in Riverhead.

Ms. Mickoliger worked as a teacher’s aide at Phillips Avenue Elementary School in Flanders. She was a member of St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Riverhead.

She enjoyed reading, jet-skiing, casinos, playing cards, traveling to Jamaica and Key West, and especially her black cats.

Predeceased by her husband, Louis, in 1995, she is survived by her children, Michelle (Kevin) Dupuis of Aquebogue, Tracy Mickoliger (Kevin Flynn) of Calverton, Tammy Mickoliger (and her black cat, Lucky) of Calverton and Louann Mickoliger of East Meredith, N.Y.; her siblings, Thomas (Betty) Lescenski of Jamesport and Peggy (Daniel) Hansen of Jamesport; her grandchildren, Ryan and Payton Dupuis; and her dearest cat Lucy.

The family will receive visitors Wednesday, Jan. 5, from 3 to 7 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service will take place at 9 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 6, at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church, followed by interment at St. John’s Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to SAVES or North Fork Animal Welfare League.

This is a paid notice.