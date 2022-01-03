Pamela Ann Luce

Pamela Ann Luce passed away Dec. 24, 2021, following heart surgery.

Pam was born to Joseph P. and Dorothy (Crawbuck) Ulrich on Long Island in 1947. She was raised in Southold, N.Y., and attended Wells College in Aurora, N.Y. During her junior year at Wells she was an exchange student to the University of Paris in Paris, France, as a French major. While there, her high school sweetheart, Lonnie Luce (USAF), was stationed in Germany and they were married in Giebelstadt on Dec. 29, 1967. Pam and Lonnie had 10 months “honeymooning” in Europe before returning to the United States. Once stateside they resided in Miramar, Fla., where their first son, Sean, was born. Their second son, Jeff, was born in Henderson, N.C. Lonnie received several career promotions which eventually led to them relocating to San Angelo, Texas, in 1981.

Pam was a stay-at-home mom until 1983, when she enrolled at Angelo State University to complete her teaching degree. Pam graduated in 1985 with a Bachelor of Science degree in education and immediately started teaching at Goliad Elementary, where she taught for 30 years. Teaching children to read was one of the joys of her life. In 2015, when Pam retired from teaching, she was awarded Teacher of the Year for all of San Angelo Independent School District.

Pam and Lonnie were members at College Hills Baptist Church since moving to San Angelo. Pam was instrumental in several ministries at College Hills Baptist: helping Korean students with English, ladies’ ministries, leading several prayer groups and, at the time of her passing, she was mentoring young ladies to take her place. Pam also participated in several mission trips to Japan, where she taught English to Japanese students in a summer school, and delivered Christmas presents to an orphanage in Mexico several times.

Pam is survived by her husband of 54 years, Lonnie; her son, Sean, his wife, Jenifer, and their children, Conner, Cambrie and Chloe; her son Jeff, his wife, Laura, and their children, Abigail, Andrew, Adam; her sister, Su; and her brother, Phil. Pam will also be missed by Lonnie’s five siblings and their spouses: Darrell and Judy, Scott and Ellen, Dayne and Parkie, Squeek and Meredith, Dennis and Darlene, and all of their families.

She was a beloved daughter, sister and friend to all who knew her. We rejoice and are comforted knowing that Pam is now with Jesus in Heaven.

Memorial services will be held Jan. 10 at College Hills Baptist Church in San Angelo.

The family is asking that all charitable donations in memory of Pam go to the Pregnancy Help Center of Concho Valley, 2525 Sherwood Way, San Angelo, TX 76901.

