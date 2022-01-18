Robert E. “Swede” Boergesson of Southold died Jan. 16, 2022. He was 83.

The family will receive visitors Friday, Jan. 28, from 3 to 7 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold, where firematic services will be held at 6 p.m.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, at the funeral home.

Interment, with U.S. Navy honors, will follow at St. Patrick’s R.C. Cemetery in Southold.

Memorial donations may be made to Southold Fire Department, Southold School Educational Foundation, Disabled American Veterans or Shriners Children’s Hospital.