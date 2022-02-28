Koula Neamonitis

East Marion resident Koula Neamonitis died Feb. 25, 2022. She was 87.

She was born Feb. 26, 1934, to Miltiades and Evangelia (Petikos) Lyras in Chios, Greece.

On Feb. 28, 1960, she married George Neamonitis in Brooklyn, N.Y.

She worked as a seamstress and loved sewing and baking.

Predeceased by her husband in 2015, Ms. Neamonitis is survived by her daughters, Kellie (Andrew) Platis of Greenport and Evangelia (Michael) Vastardis of Shelter Island; her sister, Stella Lyras, of Butler, Pa.; and five grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, March 3, at Sts. Anargyroi, Taxiarchis and Gerasimos Greek Orthodox Church in Greenport. Family and friends will gather at the church at 10 a.m. for an 11 a.m. service led by Father Gerasimos Ballas. Burial will take place at Sterling Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Sts. Anargyroi, Taxiarchis and Gerasimos Greek Orthodox Church, 702 Main St., Greenport, NY 11944.

Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport is assisting the family.

