Ralph C. Grandinetti of Greenport, N.Y., born to Rosalbino and Mary (Ferrara) Grandinetti in Brooklyn, N.Y., in October 1933, died Feb. 15, 2022.

He was the beloved father of Ralph E. (Marita), Paul M. (Diana) and Ellen (Richard) Lerner; grandfather to Jennifer McCandless (John), Jonathan McCandless (Brittaney), Salvatore and Nicholas Grandinetti; Michael and Daniel Lerner; great-grandfather to Noah and Jonah McCandless and Samuel Lutz; and brother to Russell (Virginia); and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother Ernest (the late Joan) and sister, Phitomena (the late Andrew) Sinagra.

Ralph attended Farmingdale School District and later was awarded a Bachelor of Science degree in elementary education from SUNY/ New Paltz. He served in the U.S. Army as a Nike radar operator, taught as an elementary teacher at Plainview Old Bethpage School District. He was promoted to elementary assistant principal and high school assistant principal and later appointed principal of K-6 in the Ocean Hill Brownsville Demonstration School District in Brooklyn.

Ralph was recognized by his peers and elected President of the South Shore Administrators Association and president of the East Rockaway Administrators Association. He also served as president of the Cleaves Point Property Owners Association, was a member of the Southold Kiwanis Association and served on the board of the Gull Pond Yacht Club.

Prior to retirement, Ralph served for 18 years as principal of the Rhame Avenue Elementary School in East Rockaway, N.Y., where he led the way toward many innovative learning experiences. He was very proud of his staff, supportive parents and students. He often said that it was a place where children learned with a smile. Throughout his professional career and personal life he was noted for his sincerity to reach out and help others.

