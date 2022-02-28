Ruth M. Myers of Mattituck died peacefully in her sleep on Dec. 8, 2021, at the age of 94.

She was born on Oct. 17, 1927, in Southampton, N.Y., and in 1934 moved to Mattituck, where she lived until her death.

Ruth was employed by local insurance companies and in her spare time she cared for many of her friends’ and family’s pets. Before she became legally blind, she was known for baking delicious cakes and treats that she shared with her friends and family.

Ruth was predeceased by her parents, Tilly and Robert Myers, and a brother, Arthur Daniel Fahy. She is survived by five nieces, Colleen Evans, Teresa Guttman, Kathy Greene, Daniele Fahy and Noreen Fahy, all of Florida, and a goddaughter, Holly Weingart of East Marion, N.Y.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 12, at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in her name to North Fork Animal Welfare League would be appreciated.

