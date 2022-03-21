Anthony D’Alessandro of Mattituck died March 20, 2022, at his home. He was 88.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, March 24, from 4 to 8 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 25, at Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church in Cutchogue. Interment, with U.S. Army honors, will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.