Carolyn J. Sidor of Mattituck died April 22, 2022, at her home. She was 56.

The family will receive visitors Tuesday, April 26, from 3 to 6 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck, where Mattituck Fire Department services will be held at 5 p.m.

Memorial donations may be made to Mattituck Fire Department.