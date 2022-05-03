Carol Ann Freeman

Carol Ann Freeman, 84, of Mattituck, N.Y., passed away peacefully in her sleep on April 29, 2022. Her parents, Helge (a Swedish immigrant) and Anna, gave birth to her on April 14, 1938.

Growing up, Carol enjoyed fishing and boating with her family on the Long Island Sound, time spent with her sister, Marion, and her favorite cat, Tippy. A highlight as a teenager was traveling to Sweden with her father to meet her relatives. Throughout her life she always aspired to be a nurse because she loved to help people.

While in nursing school she met the love of her life, Ralph Nelson Freeman, on a skiing retreat in New Hampshire. They were soon married, on March 31, 1964. The absolute joy of her life was mothering her three children: Cheryl, Ralph and Heather. She also delighted in being a grandmother to her precious seven grandchildren. She spent countless weekends and vacations sailing with her family on the Peconic Bay.

Carol was a nurse manager at San Simeon by the Sound Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Greenport for over 30 years. She enjoyed helping her patients and families at the nursing home. She has been known in the community for her kindness, selflessness and compassion. She was known to be a great listener with a heart of gold. Carol was active in Eastport Bible Church and The Gideons International.

Carol was widowed after 49 years of marriage. She is survived by her daughter, Cheryl Freeman of New York, her son, Ralph Freeman Jr. of Delaware, and daughter Heather Hughes, also of Delaware; her seven grandchildren: Linnea and her husband Zack, Myles, Erika, Teddy, Lauren, AnnaKate and Joshua; her sister, Marion Long of Arizona; and siblings-in-law: Carl and Colleen Freeman of Connecticut, Mike and Elaine Dunay of Connecticut, Scott and Dale Rahl of Connecticut, Bruce and Gail Freeman of Connecticut and Jon and Donna Freeman of Vermont.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 21, at Eastport Bible Church, 386 Montauk Highway, Eastport. Visiting with the family and light refreshments will follow.

Tax-deductible donations in Carol Freeman’s memory may be sent to The Gideons International at gideons.org/donate.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck is assisting the family.

This is a paid notice.