Francis X. Gallagher, a former resident of Broadwaters Cove, Cut­chogue, died Dec. 15, 2021, at his home in Abingdon, Md. He was 71.

While attending St. John’s University (Class of 1972), he set a record for speed on the track team that remains unbroken.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Virginia Izzo Gallagher; daughters Erin and Casey; and two granddaughters. Four brothers also survive.

A memorial celebration of his life will be held Saturday, May 21, at Rocks State Park in Bel Air, Md.