Town task force to study how individuals are treated after arrest, Cutchogue man leads police on chase

The Southold Town police headquarters in Peconic. (Credit: Grant Parpan)

Here are the headlines for Monday, May 9, 2022.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Task force to study how individuals are treated after they’re arrested in Southold Town

Cutchogue man leads police on car chase, arrested after crashing in Calverton

Town will pass law to continue virtual participation in meetings

Historic marker unveiled, commemorating night baseball legend Satchel Paige played in Riverhead

For food entrepreneurs, the Incubator at Calverton is a great gift

Missing for nearly three months, Yale man’s body discovered by family along shore near Cutchogue

Girls Lacrosse: With one more win, Tuckers are in playoffs

Softball: After 24-year career, Gerstung set to retire at season’s end

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Police seek public’s help to identify suspects who scammed woman into buying Home Depot gift cards

Proposed 131-acre subdivision in Calverton raises concern about potential use, traffic impact

Competitors brave the rain during 25th annual Run for the Ridley: Photos

Boys Lacrosse: First-place SWR looks primed for playoffs

NORTHFORKER

Perfect picnics curated by the northforker staff

Black Sheep Bagels is coming to Cutchogue

Riverhead’s Red Velvet Cupcakery goes mobile with new food truck

One Minute on the North Fork: A spring day at Peconic Escargot

Top Hops Half Pint craft beer truck coming to the North Fork this summer

What’s for sale on the North Fork with an outdoor shower

WEATHER

Expect mostly sunny skies with a breeze today and a high temperature near 59 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 40.