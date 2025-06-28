Blotter: Southold vehicle accident results in fatality

A motor vehicle incident resulted in a fatality Thursday, June 19, when an 87-year-old Orient woman driving west on Route 25 in Southold Village struck a male pedestrian who was attempting to cross the road in a marked crosswalk. The man, an 87-year-old from Florida, was treated at the scene and transported by Suffolk police medevac to Stony Brook University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The driver was not injured in the accident, which is being investigated by the Southold police detective division.

An anonymous pedestrian called 911 Wednesday, June 18, at about 8:10 a.m. to report almost being hit by a westbound vehicle near the Southold 7-Eleven. An officer located and stopped the vehicle on Route 25, found the operator, Bernadette Buckley of Southold, 58, to be intoxicated and placed her under arrest. She was taken to headquarters for processing and held for arraignment.

The owner of a Greenport furniture business called police about 5:20 p.m. on Saturday, June 21, to report that a Hispanic woman had entered the store and fallen asleep on a mattress. She was reportedly intoxicated and said she was recently discharged from hospital detox and wanted to sleep. The store owner did not wish to press charges but wanted the woman to leave. The responding officer found the woman to be in possession of an open Amazon package containing prescription medication belonging to a different person. She was unable to explain how she got the package, which the officer confiscated before transporting her without incident to a nearby bus stop. The officer then returned the package to the Greenport addressee, who also did not wish to press charges.

Police responded to the Southold post office Friday, June 20, at about 11 a.m. on a report that an upset customer had shoved a USPS employee. The employee said he’d refused service to the “rude” customer, identified as Paul Murphy of Southold, 74, who then shoved him. A witness confirmed the report and the employee said he wanted to pursue harassment charges. Mr. Murphy was placed under civilian arrest, taken to police headquarters for processing and released on a future appearance ticket.

An officer on routine patrol at about 12:32 a.m. on Friday, June 20, observed a vehicle begin a left turn out of the Greenport 7-Eleven and then stop in the middle of the roadway before completing the turn into the westbound shoulder of Route 25 and traveling there for 500 to 600 feet. Upon stopping the vehicle, the officer observed an open alcoholic beverage inside. During an interview and a subsequent roadside test, the driver, Alan Arrata-Quesada of Queens Village, 42, displayed signs of intoxication and was non-compliant. He refused further sobriety tests and was arrested. During processing at headquarters, Mr. Arrata-Quesada was again non-compliant, referring to a female officer as a “bitch” and refusing a chemical test. He was held overnight for arraignment.

A 40-year-old Mattituck resident called police after hearing an unknown person enter her home through a rear sliding door at 9:47 p.m. on Tuesday, June 17, while she was upstairs with her children. Police responded and found a 47-year-old Hampton Bays woman at the residence who turned out to be the cleaning lady; she had come to pick up sheets. The homeowner apologized, saying her husband had neglected to tell her the cleaner would be coming by at that hour.

An employee of the Mattituck Park District called police June 18 to report that three unknown white subjects — a male and two females — damaged the men’s bathroom at Veterans Beach between 6:30 and 8:45 p.m. the previous evening. Surveillance video showed them arriving in two vehicles and entering the bathroom, where they stayed for approximately two hours, where they are believed to have cut and dyed the male subject’s hair. The employee said the group left hair all over the bathroom and got dye all over the stall walls, door, toilet, floor and sink that could not be cleaned off. He said that if the subjects are located, he would like them to pay for the cost of repainting the bathroom.

On June 19, just before 11:30 p.m., an officer on routine patrol observed a gray BMW westbound on Route 48 fail multiple times to maintain its lane. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver, Louis Dodard of Farmingville, 51, was found upon exiting the vehicle to be unsteady on his feet and have glassy, bloodshot eyes. He performed poorly on standard field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest and transported to police headquarter for processing.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.