With new season on horizon, HCBL seeks host families for Tomcats, Ospreys players

Riverhead Tomcats general manager Patti Moore-White pictured at opening day of Riverhead Little League last month. (Credit: Joe Werkmeister)

The Hamptons Collegiate Baseball League, including the Riverhead Tomcats and North Fork Ospreys, need host families for college players for its upcoming season, which starts June 10.

Players arrive June 8 and will be housed until late July. Host families rare required to supply a player with a room, bed, laundry and meals. They are not required to provide transportation.

Each player is a member in good standing with the NCAA, meeting all academic, athletic and eligibility requirements. The players will play games five or six days a week and work out daily at local gyms.

Anyone interested in hosting a player may contact Patti Moore-White of the Tomcats at [email protected] and (631) 833-1353 or Joseph Pizzingrillo of the Ospreys at [email protected] (646) 678-0273.