Alice Ernyey Grace

July 3, 1935 – June 10, 2022

Our wife, mother and grandmother passed on June 10, 2022.

We’d heard stories of her childhood in Sopron, Hungary, during the war — of her time living with nuns at boarding school to helping her father launch his medical career in the United States.

In the States, she met Jim Grace, her husband of 59 years. They grew an insurance agency together and a family of two sons on Long Island, New York. During this time, she invested in the stock market and began her conscientious lifelong journey as a stock-picker extraordinaire.

Alice celebrated regatta wins from the sidelines, serving elaborate post-win dinners to racing crews. Throughout her adult life, she could be found doing newspaper crosswords, hand charting stocks and observing sunsets in Orient, N.Y. Many summers she hosted her extended family as they, too, learned to sail.

Finally retiring from her adventures, Alice and her husband resided in a community in Fort Myers, Fla., filling a penthouse condo with photos of grandchildren, the smell of bacon, and bialys. She will be missed by all.

The family was assisted by Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport.

