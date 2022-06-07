Brian A. Staples, born Feb. 15, 1964, to Robert and Mary Staples, passed away June 3, 2022, at Johnson City Medical Center in Tennessee, surrounded by his wife and kids. He was 58.

Born and raised in Greenport, Brian was a Greenport High School graduate, a member of Greenport Fire Department and an employee of Orient Beach State Park for over 15 years. He was a talented craftsman, gardener and loving father. He had an avid love for the outdoors.

Besides his parents, he is survived by his wife, Anna (née Bakelaar); daughters, Victoria Webster and Brianna Staples; sons, Philip Staples, Nicholas Mackey and Charles Staples; his grandchildren, Hayden and Hailey Webster; and sister, Robin Walden.

A graveside firematic service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 14, at Sterling Cemetery in Greenport, with a reception to follow at Greenport Fire Department.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to Greenport Fire Department or Orient Beach State Park.

