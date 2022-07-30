Southold Blotter: Greenport man arrested for DWI after driving over curb, front lawn

Police headquarters in Peconic. (Credit: Brianne Ledda)

Southold Town police arrested a 28-year-old Greenport man for driving while intoxicated after he reportedly drove over a curb and front lawn in Peconic early Sunday.

According to police, Derby Perez Mijangos was driving a 1996 Toyota 4Runner on Route 48 around 2:35 a.m. when he jumped over a curb and drove over a front lawn. An officer found he had “multiple open containers” of alcohol in the vehicle and arrested him for DWI, reports said.

• Police were called to the Orient/East Marion causeway after a man reported seeing a man with a knife confronting another man shortly before 10 a.m. Sunday.

An officer responded and observed two men practicing a form of Filipino martial arts on the concrete bay barrier and noted in a report that they were using blunt training knives. No injuries were reported and there was no confrontation.

• A Greenport man was arrested for DWI after reportedly leaving the scene of an accident along Route 48 Friday.

While responding to a report of an erratic driver heading eastbound on Route 48 in Greenport, a subject flagged down an officer and reported that his car was struck by a vehicle that matched the description of the erratic driver and left the scene around 4:22 p.m.

Police located the vehicle and determined the driver, 53-year-old Jose Alvizures Concoba, was intoxicated.

He was charged with DWI and leaving the scene of an accident, reports said.

• Police were called to a dispute at Founders Landing Park in Southold Friday afternoon.

According to a police report, a 55-year-old woman got into a verbal dispute with a 47-year-old Greenport man after confronting him about his child operating a jet ski unsafely.

She said the man began yelling at her and the man said she was yelling profanities at him. Police advised them to keep their distance and no further action was taken.

• A 22-year-old Mattituck man contacted police to report a potential scam Sunday night.

The man told police he was contacted via Instagram and snapchat by a woman claiming to have explicit photos of him and threatened to reveal the photos unless they were sent $700.

• A 35-year-old Greenport woman called police Saturday night to report seeing a man wearing dark pants and white sneakers crouching down in bushes on Wiggins Street.

Four police officers responded to the area around 9:45 p.m. and canvassed the area with negative results, according to reports.

• Police are investigating after a 42-year-old woman reported being pushed during a verbal dispute at an antique shop on South Street in Greenport Friday.

Officials said the woman was reportedly confronted about stealing merchandise in the past and told police she was pushed by a 72-year-old man during the dispute.

The man told police she is no longer welcome at the store and vehemently denied pushing her. An investigation is ongoing, reports said.

• A small oven fire was reported at a home on Bennetts Lane in Southold Saturday morning.

Southold Fire Department and a Southold police officer responded to the home and found heavy smoke in the kitchen shortly before noon.

The woman who called 911 closed the oven door and turned it off, which put the fire out, as responders used fans to help ventilate the area. The fire department determined that bacon fat dripping in the oven created heavy smoke and a small fire, according to an incident report.

• Police were called to a home on Main Street in New Suffolk last Thursday after a 49-year-old man walking his dog stopped to say hi to a 14-year-old girl swimming in a pool and made her uncomfortable.

Police advised the man that the girl was uncomfortable and he apologized and agreed to walk his dog in a different direction. No further action was taken.

• Southold Town police were called to the North Ferry in Greenport last Wednesday after receiving a call about a man swimming near the terminal.

An officer responded around 12:15 p.m. and saw a 21-year-old Greenport man getting out of the water, who said his basketball fell in and he was retrieving it. The man was advised not to swim in the area of the large boats for his own safety, according to an incident report.

• Southold Fire Department and police officers were called to a home on Carole Road after a woman reported smoke coming from a garage last Tuesday shortly before 1 a.m.

After an investigation, firefighters determined the smoke originated from underneath the house and located a burned, smoldering electrical wire believed to have caused the smoke.

PSEG Long Island was alerted and responded to fix the wiring and the woman did not require additional assistance.

• Police received an anonymous report of underage drinking at Goose Creek Beach last Tuesday night.

An officer responded shortly before midnight and did not find anyone in the area, but disposed of empty Mike’s Hard Lemonade bottles and red Solo cups that were left behind.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.