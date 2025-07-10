Photos: 2025 New Suffolk Fourth of July Parade and Boat Parade

Boats sailing in New Suffolk on July 4 (Credit: Jeremy Garretson).

Nothing like a hometown parade, on land and by sea! The annual New Suffolk Fourth of July Parade was a success last week, with dozens of local organizations and community members who participated.

Photos by Jeremy Garretson

The street parade started at 11 a.m. at the corner of Tuthill and New Suffolk roads and marchers made their way down to New Suffolk Beach on Jackson Street, where the “sea” portion of the Independence Day celebrations followed at noon.

Organized by the Peconic Bay Sailing Association, nearly 40 boats gathered near Robins Inland and sailed through New Suffolk Harbor. The Cutchogue Fire Department excited onlookers with a water display from their boat’s fire hoses.