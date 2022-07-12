Verna Petty Fitzpatrick

Verna Petty Fitzpatrick, a lifelong Southold resident, died June 15, 2022. She was 91.

Ms. Fitzpatrick was born May 26, 1931, in Greenport to Frances (Booth) and Wilbur Sylvester Petty. She grew up in Southold through the Great Depression and in an article that appeared in The Suffolk Times in 2009 she said, “In the Depression, we didn’t have time to think about money. Only about living.”

As an adult, she worked in a bank in Southold, ran a beauty salon for 25 years, owned a cheese shop in downtown Southold and worked as a personal health care assistant.

She is survived by many cousins.

A memorial service celebrating her life will be held at a later date.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold is assisting the family.