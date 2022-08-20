Cops: Passenger killed after pickup truck driven by drunken driver crashes into tree

Police car lights. (Credit: aaron_anderer/flickr)

One person was killed in an early morning crash Saturday in Peconic and the driver has been charged with driving while intoxicated, according to Southold Town police.

A 2019 Ford pickup truck crashed into a tree on Wells Road at 5:49 a.m., injuring all three occupants, police said.

Brian Clinton, 22, of Tarrytown, N.Y. was transported to Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital and died from his injuries, police said. The driver, Kyle Flanagan, 22, also of Tarrytown, was airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital and was later arrested for DWI. He remains at Stony Brook Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Another passenger, Malcolm Pakola, 22, of Irvington, N.Y., was transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center for treatment of his injuries.

The crash occurred near 3635 Wells Road, at the point where the road curves.

New York State police responded to the scene to assist in the investigation along with Southold detectives. The investigation remains ongoing, police said.