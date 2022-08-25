Daily Update: Town departments feel pinch as fuel prices hit record highs, North Fork football preview
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Here are the headlines for Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022.
Highway, police departments feel pinch at pump as fuel prices hit record highs in 2022
Football: Tramontana anchors defense for Porters team that will face brutal schedule
Real Estate Transfers: Aug. 25, 2022
Podcast: Northforker ‘Food Issue’ is now on newsstands
Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature near 86 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Clouds move in tonight and the low will be around 71.