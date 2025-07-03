Dancing on the Dock raises funds for SBELIH

Scene from Dancing on the Dock, an annual fundraiser for Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital, this year held at Porto Bello Restaurant in Greenport. (Credit: courtesy Nicole Brewer)

The annual Dancing on the Dock event held Thursday night at Porto Bello Restaurant in Greenport combined Eastern Long Island Hospital Foundation’s tradition of raising funds for Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital with spectacular views seen only on the North Fork.

Although the venue was new, the spirit of the event remained constant as the community came together to strengthen SBELIH’s mission to deliver high-quality, compassionate care close to home.

“Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital is a proud member of the Stony Brook Medicine family and a cornerstone of compassionate, community-focused care,” said Dr. William Wertheim, executive vice president of Stony Brook Medicine. “With a 120-year legacy and a team of deeply committed staff and physicians, SBELIH continues to lead the way in delivering personalized, high-quality care to the East End.”

Photos by Nicole Brewer

1 | 9 Previous Arrow Next Arrow Scene from Dancing on the Dock, an annual fundraiser for Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital, this year held at Porto Bello Restaurant in Greenport. (Credit: courtesy Nicole Brewer)

“This incredible new venue showcased the very best of our community — beautiful surroundings, outstanding food, and the shared commitment to advancing local healthcare,” said Linda Sweeney, vice president of foundation community relations at SBELIH. “We are so grateful to Porto Bello for partnering with us to make this year’s Dancing on the Dock an evening to remember.”

Beyond having a good time, attendees were assured that every dollar raised at Dancing on the Dock stays local, supporting the hospital’s many milestones — including continued expansion of behavioral health services, record-setting community support, and advancements in clinical care.

“We are especially proud to be in the final stages of becoming a Primary Stroke Center, a designation that will elevate the emergency care available right here on the North Fork. It means faster diagnosis, faster treatment, and better outcomes for patients experiencing a stroke, all without leaving their community,” said Dr. Wertheim.