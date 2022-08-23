David Gerald Hommel of Lake Worth, Fla. died at JFK Hospital there on Aug. 16, 2022. He was 78 years old.

He was born at Eastern Long Island Hospital in Greenport on Jan. 2, 1944, to Frederick Gerald and Mildred Edna Hommel. On March 13, 1966, he married the former Jeanette C. Lakowitz.

He was a veteran of the United States Navy and enjoyed a career as chief engineer.

Surviving is his wife, Jeanette; three children, Carol Ann Hommel, David Gerald Hommel II and Dawn Marie Hommel; and four grandchildren, Valentina C. Kahn, David Gerald Hommel III, Anna Marie Colosi and Capri Rose Colosi.

The family will receive visitors Saturday, Aug. 27, from 10 a.m. to noon at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. Interment will follow at East Marion Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the Southold Baymen’s Association.

This is a paid notice.