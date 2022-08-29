Gerard S. Case of Southold died Aug. 28, 2022, at his home. He was 91.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, Sept. 1, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 2, at St. Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold, with Father John Barrett officiating.

Interment, with U.S. Marine Corps honors, will follow at St. Patrick’s R.C. Cemetery in Southold.

Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.