Police Blotter: Mattituck man arrested for DWI

Police headquarters in Peconic. (Credit: Brianne Ledda)

Southold Town police arrested a 54-year-old Mattituck man for driving while intoxicated last Monday.

According to reports, Roger Foster was found to be intoxicated during a stop near Strawberry Fields Fairgrounds in Mattituck shortly after 5 p.m. and was charged with DWI.

• Police were called to Main Bayview Road in Southold Friday evening after a man reported seeing someone throw a wine bottle out of a vehicle while driving by his home.

The 45-year-old man followed the vehicle in his own car and confronted the driver, who agreed to come back and pick up the bottle and appeared to be intoxicated.

The man contacted police, who canvassed the area but were unable to locate the other driver.

• Nile Berry, 30, of East Marion was arrested for DWI along Route 25 in Mattituck Sunday morning around 4 a.m., according to police reports.

• Southold Town police received 16 reports of vehicle break-ins across town last Thursday morning, including two vehicle thefts.

One of the stolen vehicles was a 2008 Lexus ES250, and another resident reported seeing a charge made at Springfield Candy in Newark, N.J., on a stolen credit card.

The incidents are part of an ongoing series of similar crimes that police in town and neighboring municipalities continue to investigate.

Authorities said they are working with specialized units from other agencies to investigate and have initiated overnight patrols in residential neighborhoods.

Videos shared with investigators show suspects walking through yards to access the vehicles, police said. If the vehicles are locked, they move on.

“We are urging all residents to lock their vehicles, remove any valuables overnight and keep your ignition key fobs secured in your house,” police wrote.

The town issued a similar PSA just last week, but said the incidents have continued.

• A 42-year-old Mattituck woman contacted police Sunday after observing her Airbnb guests smoking marijuana in the driveway through a Ring camera.

According to an incident report, the woman contacted the renter and told him they needed to leave but he refused and agreed not to smoke on the property. The police contacted the woman and said they cannot force the renter to leave as no crime was committed.

• Detectives are investigating after a 58-year-old Cutchogue man reported that two checks were fraudulently written in his name Saturday.

The man reportedly told police he has suffered $39,670 in losses and suspects the checks may have been stolen from a mailbox in Riverhead.

The man was advised to monitor all of his accounts and submit identity theft paperwork, reports said.

• A 74-year-old woman contacted police early last Wednesday morning to report subjects on an East Marion beach shining lights into her Rocky Point Road residence around 5 a.m.

An officer responded and observed a production crew at the end of the road. A 30-year-old Manhattan man showed an official permit from the town allowing them to film in the area and no further action was taken, according to officials.

• Detectives were alerted after a 78-year-old Greenport woman discovered that money has been removed from three of her bank accounts throughout the month of July. She reported the incidents to police last Wednesday.

• A 21-year-old lifeguard at Town Beach in Southold contacted police last Wednesday after getting into a verbal argument with a 20-year-old from East Marion over where he could operate his jet ski.

Police responded and advised both parties to correspond politely. No further action was taken.

• Police were notified after a 61-year-old Greenport man found an unauthorized transaction on his credit card for the purchase of an Apple MacBook Pro and Apple gift card. The man canceled his credit card and detectives were notified.

• A 73-year-old East Marion man contacted police after he noticed his pistol was missing after he used a trash-hauling service to move out of his Bayview Drive residence.

Detectives are investigating the report, which was made to police last Thursday afternoon.

• A barbecue propane tank caught fire at a home on Mary’s Road in Mattituck last Monday evening.

A 34-year-old at the residence was able to put the fire out before police and Mattituck Fire Department volunteers arrived, reports said.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.