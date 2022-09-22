Advocates continue to push for Plum Island preservation, Councilwoman says police reform committee needs a reboot
The daily update is a briefing on what's happening across the North Fork.
Here are the headlines for Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Advocates press for preservation before Plum Island shutdown
Nappa: Police reform committee needs a reboot
Dylan Newman, 18, remembered for ‘bright smile and warm personality’
Boys Golf: Sophomores lead Mattituck to 5-1 start
Real Estate Transfers: Sept. 22, 2022
NORTHFORKER
Eight seasonal dishes to kick off fall on the North Fork
Catch a comedy show for a good cause featuring NPR’s Ophira Eisenberg this weekend
WEATHER
It will be partly cloudy today with a high temperature near 75 degrees and chance for a thunderstorm between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 67.
There’s a chance of showers this evening and the low tonight will be around 49.