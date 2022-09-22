Advocates continue to push for Plum Island preservation, Councilwoman says police reform committee needs a reboot

A research diver examines the Plum Island marine ecosystem in 2021. (Courtesy Photo)

Here are the headlines for Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Advocates press for preservation before Plum Island shutdown

Nappa: Police reform committee needs a reboot

Dylan Newman, 18, remembered for ‘bright smile and warm personality’

Boys Golf: Sophomores lead Mattituck to 5-1 start

Real Estate Transfers: Sept. 22, 2022

NORTHFORKER

Eight seasonal dishes to kick off fall on the North Fork

Catch a comedy show for a good cause featuring NPR’s Ophira Eisenberg this weekend

WEATHER

It will be partly cloudy today with a high temperature near 75 degrees and chance for a thunderstorm between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 67.

There’s a chance of showers this evening and the low tonight will be around 49.