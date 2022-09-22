Ann ‘Nancy’ Stott Oddy Smith

Ann “Nancy” Stott Oddy Smith, age 88, peacefully passed away, surrounded by her family, Sept. 13, 2022.

She was born Oct. 19, 1933, in New York City, N.Y., to Ann Anita Stott and Thomas Howland Oddy. Nancy was introduced to her future husband at a party during college. The introduction went like this: “Pocahontas, please meet Captain John Henry Smith!’ They married in April of 1957. John Henry Smith preceded her in death in 2020.

Nancy grew up in Great Neck, N.Y., and graduated from Oneonta Teachers College. She taught at Bethpage School, raised a family and substitute taught for many years. For 75 years she, John and the family spent every summer in Southold, N.Y., with the extended family on Paradise Point Road.

Due to John’s profession, construction, the family moved often, to Port Washington, N.Y.; Gallipolis, Ohio; West Newbury, Mass.; Johnstown, Ohio; New Fairfield, Conn.; La Plata, Md.; then in retirement to the Del Webb Community in Greensboro, Ga.

Nancy was a very loving, giving person with a side of dry wit! Her passions were for her family, horses, dogs, cats, entertaining, volunteering, gardening and bridge. In Connecticut she headed up Pegasus Therapeutic Riding Program for 10 years; in Maryland, Nancy volunteered with Civista Hospital for 15 years and worked with Christmas Connection. Bridge was played always! For the past eight years, she had many happy hours playing bridge with her Del Webb friends in Greensboro.

Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, Ann Anita Stott and Thomas Howland Oddy, and her husband of 63 years, John Henry Smith. She is survived by her sister, Ruth Oddy Meyer of New Canaan, Conn.; her children, Leslie Ann Martin (Joseph) of Crawfordville, Ga., Thomas Simon Smith (Heather) of Greensboro; Heather Smith Christiano (Timothy) of Silver Spring, Md.; her grandchildren, Sean and Adam Smith and Kyle and Audrey Christiano; along with two nephews and their families.

A celebration of Nancy and John’s life will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, at First United Methodist Church in Greensboro.

An interment ceremony will be held Friday, Dec. 2, at First Presbyterian Church of Southold, N.Y.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pegasus Therapeutic Riding Inc., Attn: Candice Sciarrillo, 310 Peach Lake Road, Brewster, NY 10509; and the Oconee Regional Humane Society, 1020 Park Ave., Suite 101, Greensboro, GA 30642.

McCommons Funeral Home in Greensboro is in charge of arrangements.

