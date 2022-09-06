Carol Terry, 85, formerly of Peconic, N.Y., passed away Aug. 17, 2022, at Mennowood Retirement Community in Newport News, Va.

Carol was born on Dec. 27, 1936, in New York, N.Y., to Joseph and Helen Fleming and grew up in Riverhead with her siblings, Bobby and Patricia Fleming and Mary Ann and Steven Guyer.

After graduating from Riverhead High School in 1955, Carol married Alvan Terry in 1958 and they made their permanent home in Peconic, where they raised their three children. Much of Carol’s earlier life was spent raising her three children and helping Al on the family pumpkin farm in the 1970s. After that, she worked for Drs. John Hansen and Norm McCullough in their medical offices before retiring.

During her retired years, Carol and Al spent much of their time traveling across the United States and cruising to their favorite destinations. Carol loved playing bingo and would travel all over the North Fork to play. Other pastimes that Carol enjoyed were watching NASCAR and spending time with her family. She was also a parishioner of St. Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold.

Carol, predeceased by her husband, Al, in 2012, is survived by her two children Kevin (Mary) of Southold, N.Y., and Jackie Bruckheimer (David) of Hampton, Va.; her sister Patricia, of Colorado; her brother Steve, of Riverhead; five grandchildren, Rachel and Kevin Terry, Tracy Martinez, Nikki Terry and David Bruckheimer; and nine great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her parents; her stepfather, Carl; her son Mark; her brother Robert; and her sister Mary Ann.

A funeral Mass is planned for spring 2023. The family will be assisted by DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Homes.

