NWS investigating possible tornado in Mattituck

The possible tornado left damage along Old Sound Avenue. (Credit: Mark Sisson)

The National Weather Service is investigating whether a tornado touched down in Mattituck overnight in the area of Old Sound Avenue and west toward Sound Avenue.

Nelson Vaz, a meteorologist at the NWS’s Upton office, said Monday morning: “We have reports of a possible tornado and we are working with Suffolk emergency services to determine what it was. … We sent someone out to the scene this morning as well, and people are sending us pictures. We will go through all radar data and talk to people and make a call on this later today.”

A public information statement from the NWS at 11:49 a.m. said that a final assessment would be completed with a public statement by 6 p.m.

The Southold Highway Department spent the early morning hours clearing the western end of Old Sound Avenue. Highway Superintendent Dan Goodwin said the path appeared to have gone directly over the street and headed east to Mattituck High School. Mr. Goodwin said he got the first call around 1:30 a.m.

The street was littered with branches Monday morning and one home had a large section of a tree resting on the roof.

Betsy Kennedy, a resident of Old Sound Avenue, said: “I was watching TV around midnight when the wind went crazy. It was like being in a blender. Then the power went out.”

PSEG Long Island was reporting multiple outages in the area still on Monday morning with 354 customers affected.

The NWS had issued a severe thunderstorm warning Sunday night at about 11:14 p.m. for the East End.

Tornadoes, while rare, are not entirely uncommon in the region. Confirmed tornadoes have been reported on Fishers Island in 2018 and Mattituck in 2016.

Lighting over Long Island Sound Sunday night. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)





Broken tree branches on Old Sound Avenue. (Credit: Luke Sisson)

WITH LAUREN SISSON