We are sorry to announce the passing of Richard L. Llewellyn on Aug. 2, 2022, at the age of 78. Richard passed away while living in a senior residence in Penfield, N.Y. (just east of Rochester). Richard moved to Penfield two years ago to live close to his brother Douglas, who resides in the area. Previously, Richard lived in Syosset, Wading River and Riverhead, N.Y.

Richard graduated from Mattituck High School in 1963 and served in the Navy from 1964 to 1968 aboard the supply ship USS Sylvania, stationed in the Mediterranean Sea. In 1974 he married Maryann Costello of Riverhead.

Richard was a member of the Knights of Columbus in Syosset and taught religious instruction as well as coached youth basketball to elementary school students.

While in Penfield during his last two years he especially enjoyed attending his grandnieces’ school musical concerts, attending their softball games and reuniting with his family, especially over the holidays.

Richard is survived by his brother Leonard Llewellyn of Mattituck, N.Y.; his brother Douglas and sister-in-law, Ann Llewellyn, of Penfield; niece Janice Llewellyn Fortuna of Penfield; sister-in-law Jeanmarie Costello of Riverhead; niece Erin Quinn of New York City; and nephew Brendan Quinn of Washington, D.C.

Richard was buried alongside his wife, Maryann, at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Cutchogue, N.Y.

Thank you to all who made Richard a part of your lives.

