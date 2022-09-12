Southold Town Fire Chief’s Council hosts annual 9/11 ceremony: Photos

Firefighters salute the wreath at the memorial site Sunday evening at Cochran Park in Peconic. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)

On the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11 attack, the Southold Town Fire Chief’s Council hosted its annual 9/11 ceremony Sunday evening at Jean Cochran Park.

Firefighters from across the North Fork participated in the ceremony at that memorial site where a steel beam recovered from the World Trade Center’s North Tower rests with an osprey sculpture on top.

Officers of the Fire Chiefs Council placed a memorial wreath at the memorial as firefighters in groups of four took a moment to salute.

See more photos below:

A memorial outside the Southold Fire Department on Sunday.



American flags fly from Southold firetrucks.















































































Photos by Jeremy Garretson