Southold Town Fire Chief’s Council hosts annual 9/11 ceremony: Photos

By The Suffolk Times

Firefighters salute the wreath at the memorial site Sunday evening at Cochran Park in Peconic. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)

On the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11 attack, the Southold Town Fire Chief’s Council hosted its annual 9/11 ceremony Sunday evening at Jean Cochran Park.

Firefighters from across the North Fork participated in the ceremony at that memorial site where a steel beam recovered from the World Trade Center’s North Tower rests with an osprey sculpture on top.

Officers of the Fire Chiefs Council placed a memorial wreath at the memorial as firefighters in groups of four took a moment to salute.

See more photos below:

  • A memorial outside the Southold Fire Department on Sunday.
  • American flags fly from Southold firetrucks.

Photos by Jeremy Garretson

