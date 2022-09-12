Southold Town Fire Chief’s Council hosts annual 9/11 ceremony: Photos
On the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11 attack, the Southold Town Fire Chief’s Council hosted its annual 9/11 ceremony Sunday evening at Jean Cochran Park.
Firefighters from across the North Fork participated in the ceremony at that memorial site where a steel beam recovered from the World Trade Center’s North Tower rests with an osprey sculpture on top.
Officers of the Fire Chiefs Council placed a memorial wreath at the memorial as firefighters in groups of four took a moment to salute.
See more photos below:
Photos by Jeremy Garretson