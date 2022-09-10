Town Hall Notes: Southold Town creates Housing Advisory Board in advance of November vote

The Southold Town Board approved the creation of a Housing Advisory Board ahead of a November referendum to add a half-percent transfer tax for affordable housing solutions. The town must establish a plan and advisory board to oversee the funds collected by the tax, if the measure is approved by voters.

The resolution selected representatives from the town Housing Advisory Commission, North Fork Housing Alliance, Community Action Southold Town, the Greenport Village deputy treasurer, a Fishers Island representative, along with a banker, realtor and an attorney.

According to the resolution, at least seven members on the committee must represent those groups and organizations, including Greenport Village. No more than 15 members may be appointed to the committee. Members must be legal residents of Southold Town and not part of the local legislative body.

The town also adopted an affordable housing review committee process, discussed at a work session two weeks ago, “to review change of zone applications, preliminary concept plans, structure and applicant capability regarding proposed affordable housing projects within the town.”

Zone changes for Sports East, Peconic Cottages

The Southold Town Board approved zone changes for Sports East and Peconic Cottages, as the two site plans move forward in tandem through the application process.

The resolution subdivided the 10.1-acre parcel into 5.3 and 4.8 acres, respectively. Sports East — a two-story, 45,500 square foot indoor recreational facility — will be built on the larger parcel, which was converted from Agricultural Conservation to Recreational Floating Zone. Peconic Cottages — 24 two-bedroom workforce rental homes — would be built on the other parcel, rezoned Affordable Housing District.

The resolution classified the projects as Type 1 Actions under the State Environmental Quality Review Act, as well. According to the Department of Environmental Conservation, Type 1 actions usually — but not always — require the preparation of an environmental impact statement.

House size amendment

The Town Board approved amendments to proposed legislation that would limit maximum house size. The revised proposal is now up for a public hearing on Oct. 18 at 7 p.m.

Maximum gross floor area and sky plane restrictions would not be applicable to projects submitted for approval prior to enactment; the structure would be deemed pre-existing nonconforming.