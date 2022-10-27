Daily Update: Congressional candidates share views on key issues, Town may partner with village to save ice rink

Bridget Fleming, left, and Nick LaLota are vying to fill the seat vacated by Rep. Lee Zeldin.

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.

Here are the headlines for Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Closer Look Podcast: Fleming, LaLota share views on key issues

Boys Soccer: Short-handed Tuckers put up fight, but fall in Class B semifinals

Town may team up with Greenport to save village ice rink

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Barnes & Noble announces Nov. 2 opening for new Riverhead location

Officials say county cyberattack won’t have impact on upcoming election

NORTHFORKER

Podcast: What’s happening on the North Fork this Halloween weekend

Take a tour of the North Fork’s public art, from Riverhead to Southold

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies with a high near 64 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 42.