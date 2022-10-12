Daily Update: Cutchogue Hardware listed for sale, Proposals sought for Deep Hole Creek property

Robert Molchan with his son Robert Jr. outside Cutchogue Hardware. (Credit: Steve Wick)

Here are the headlines for Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

After nearly 40 years in the business, Robert Molchan retires; Cutchogue Hardware store listed for sale

Peconic Land Trust sends out request for proposals for Deep Hole Creek property

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Town Board approves resolution to allow Highway Department to pick up loose leaves

Southampton Town to acquire two Flanders properties for $3.5 million

Police searching for suspects in armed robbery near East Main Street

NORTHFORKER

Our North Fork-inspired take on the trending butter board

Creating a corn maze is a passion project for these North Fork farmers

WEATHER

Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high near 69 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 58.