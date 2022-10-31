Jill Susan Fogarty of Rochester, N.Y., died peacefully at home Sunday, Oct. 16. She was 72 years old.

She was born in Jamaica, Queens, to Martin A. Berbrich and Barbara H. (née Gregersen) Berbrich on Feb. 23, 1950.

Jill graduated from Old Bethpage High School in 1967 and then attended Russell Sage College, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in social science in 1971. Afterwards she obtained a master of business administration and finance degree with honors from the New York University Stern School of Business.

Throughout her career she held several prominent positions in Rochester and New York City, including director, business analysis for Fujifilm e-Systems (formerly AGT’s Rochester Division), controller for Raven Press LTD, and director for Holt Reinhart and Winston School Publishing (CBS). Later in life she returned to a passion of hers in the education field as a teacher for the Rochester pubic school districts.

Jill was an avid photographer, gardener and lover of the Long Island waters. She loved to cook for her family and host for others. A single mother, Jill was the definition of devotion to her son, Jonathan. Her kindness and generosity was immense.

Special love and thanks for her best friend of over 60 years, Jeanne Labatch (Edmund), cousin Bonnie Polhemus, niece Jamie Claudio Ramfos, and friend James Lester.

Predeceased by her husband, Daniel A. Fogarty Jr., of Mattituck in 1993 and her father, Martin A Berbrich, in 1998, Jill is survived by her son, Jonathan Fogarty (Amy), mother Barbara Berbrich, sister Janice Claudio, stepdaughter Elizabeth Fogarty and step-grandson Oliver Fogarty.

A service will be held Friday, Nov. 11, from 10 a.m. to noon at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold followed by burial at Cutchogue Cemetery.

This is a paid notice.