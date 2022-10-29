Southold Blotter: Police respond to disturbance at convenience store

Police responded to the 7-Eleven in Southold last Tuesday to investigate reports of subjects throwing items around the store and kicking out the glass on the entry door. The owner told police that unknown persons “smashed milk on the floor” and “upon exiting the building one of the subjects kicked the door, causing the glass to shatter.” A report states the subjects were later located and identified. No additional information was provided.

• Police were called last Wednesday to a home in East Marion because of a dispute between a homeowner and an Optimum crew hanging new cables over his property. The homeowner told the crew to stop. The crew told police that cables had already been hung in the area and they were to hang new cable alongside the existing wires. The crew said they did not need to go on the property to do the work, but the homeowner was not happy with that outcome and said he would contact Optimum to have the lines buried.

• A caller told police last Wednesday that he was at the BP station on Route 48 in Southold and saw an elderly woman “looking confused and attempting to cross [Route 48] multiple times.” An officer took the woman to her home to be cared for by her daughter.

• An East Marion woman told police last Wednesday that an unknown person threw a basketball at her house. A Ring camera on the home failed to capture anything suspicious.

• A Cutchogue woman told police last Wednesday that a vehicle raced down Pequash Avenue at a high speed. The woman showed police security footage, which showed a “dark color SUV with oversized tires revving its engine while traveling past” the address. According to a report, the car belonged to a man who lives on Stillwater Avenue. Police went to the house but the car owner was not available. The report says officers will attempt to reconnect with the car owner.

• An Orient woman told police last Thursday that a neighbor accused her of trying to poison him. The woman told police she frequently helps the neighbor with errands. The neighbor had asked the woman to drive him to Riverhead for a flu shot appointment. At that point, the neighbor accused the woman of trying to poison him by pouring something into an unopened water jug. A report states the pair will no longer have contact with each other.

• Police responded to a home in the area of Breakwater Road and West Mill Road to investigate reports of a loud explosion. A homeowner told police her mailbox had been blown up. “A white Dodge pickup was seen leaving the area,” a report states.

• Justine Nelson, 26, of Mattituck was arrested Saturday after she was stopped on Old Sound Avenue in Mattituck. Ms. Nelson attempted to flee to a nearby residence and was placed under arrest and transported to headquarters for processing. No other information was provided.

• A Greenport woman told police Saturday of a possible physical domestic incident at another Greenport address. When police responded to that address, a woman inside the house refused to open the door and shouted expletives at police officers. The woman inside the house refused to cooperate with police.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.