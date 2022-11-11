Crews begin effort to remove Minke whale in Goose Creek after it dies overnight

The Minke whale in Goose Creek that was stranded died overnight. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)

The Minke whale that became stranded in Southold’s Goose Creek Thursday died overnight, officials said.

The 18-foot marine mammal, at nearly 5,000 pounds, became stranded as the tied went out and officials were unable to free it before nightfall. Crews will use rope now to tie to the whale’s tail and drag it out of the creek.

Kim Durham of the Atlantic Marine Conservation Society said Thursday that this type of whale has been stranded in East Hampton before, but never in the bay. The marine crews will likely perform a necropsy to examine the whale.

Southold Town police said a paddleboarder in the creek spotted the whale Thursday. Police said Friday morning the conservation society believes the whale was under-nutritioned and had a possible neurological condition.

See more photos from Friday morning:

A view Friday morning from above Goose Creek where the Minke whale became stranded. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)

The whale died overnight as officials were unable to free it late Thursday. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)