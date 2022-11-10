Daily Update: Hotel rep says village Planning Board has been ‘adversarial’
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Representative for hotel in Greenport says village Planning Board has been ‘adversarial’
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Former supervisor elected chair of Riverhead Democratic Committee
Restaurant Depot seeks tax breaks from IDA
NORTHFORKER
Podcast: What’s happening on the North Fork the week of Nov. 10
North Fork Thanksgiving at Home: Your guide to holiday catering
WEATHER
Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high temperature near 64 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 51.