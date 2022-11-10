Daily Update: Hotel rep says village Planning Board has been ‘adversarial’

A sketch of the proposed three-story inn that would replace the building that housed Sweet Indulgences. (Courtesy rendering)

Here are the headlines for Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Representative for hotel in Greenport says village Planning Board has been ‘adversarial’

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Former supervisor elected chair of Riverhead Democratic Committee

Restaurant Depot seeks tax breaks from IDA

NORTHFORKER

Podcast: What’s happening on the North Fork the week of Nov. 10

North Fork Thanksgiving at Home: Your guide to holiday catering

WEATHER

Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high temperature near 64 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 51.