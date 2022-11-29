Daily Update: Wednesday’s Table set to close, Where to donate on Giving Tuesday

Wednesday’s Table will close by the end of 2022. (Credit:Melissa Azofeifa)

Here are the headlines for Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Wednesday’s Table set to close by the end of the year in Southold

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Rudolph’s River Run, holiday tree lighting set for Dec. 3 at site of new town square

NORTHFORKER

Where to donate on the North Fork this Giving Tuesday

North Fork Dream Home: Swoon-worthy views of Southold Bay with 177 feet of beachfront

SOUTHFORKER

These South Fork food pantries are feeding your neighbors, and you can have their backs

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high near 48 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 37.