Daily Update: Wednesday’s Table set to close, Where to donate on Giving Tuesday
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Here are the headlines for Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Wednesday’s Table set to close by the end of the year in Southold
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Rudolph’s River Run, holiday tree lighting set for Dec. 3 at site of new town square
NORTHFORKER
Where to donate on the North Fork this Giving Tuesday
North Fork Dream Home: Swoon-worthy views of Southold Bay with 177 feet of beachfront
SOUTHFORKER
These South Fork food pantries are feeding your neighbors, and you can have their backs
WEATHER
Expect sunny skies today with a high near 48 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 37.