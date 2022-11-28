1959-2022

Maria Routh Terry, 62, of Stonington, Conn., passed away on Nov. 5, 2022.

She is survived by her loving husband, Lawrence Terry.

Maria was the loving daughter of the late Carol M. O’Neil and the late Carlos J. Routh.

She was predeceased by her sister Carin Routh. She is survived by her siblings Carlos (Wendy), Rick (Deb), Niña and Jim (Ellen). Maria is the cherished aunt to her niece, Lexie Routh, and nephews, John Carlos Routh, Daniel Routh, Patrick Routh and Brendan Routh.

Maria is also survived by her in-laws, Barbara and Raymond Terry of Southold, N.Y., and brother-in-law Daniel (Betsy) and their daughters, Abigail and Martha Terry.

Maria was a graduate of the Lower School of the Convent of the Sacred Heart in Greenwich, Conn., The Canterbury School in New Milford, Conn., and Skidmore College.

Maria lived and worked in the Boston area for many years. She loved her work as a human resources recruiter and was employed at several different companies throughout her career.

Maria and her husband moved to Stonington several years ago. She was an avid skier, golfer and boater and adored her cats.

Maria, with her outgoing, generous and compassionate spirit, made many friends throughout her life.

A celebration of her life will take place next spring.

This is a paid notice.