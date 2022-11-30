Southold Drama Club presents holiday production of ‘Elf the Musical’ this weekend

Southold Drama club will preset a holiday production of “Elf the Musical” this weekend. (Credit: Casey Rooney)

The Southold Jr.-Sr. High School Drama Club will present “Elf The Musical” on Thursday, Dec. 1, Friday, Dec. 2, and Saturday, Dec. 3 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 4 at 2 p.m. at the district auditorium.

Based on the hit 2003 film starring Will Ferrell, the story follows the tale of Buddy the Elf, an orphan raised by Santa Claus after accidentally crawling into a bag of gifts and ending up at the North Pole. Buddy eventually departs the North Pole to search for his biological father in New York City. On his journey, he finds his family and discovers the true meaning of Christmas.

PHOTOS BY CASEY ROONEY

The show by Thomas Meehan & Bob Martin features music by Matthew Sklar and lyrics by Chad Beguelin.

Southold’s production features Quinn Bruer as Buddy the Elf and is directed by Casey Rooney and Jessica Ellwood with music direction by Kelli Baumann, choreography by Anita Boyer and members of the cast and lighting and sound by Eric Kehl.

Tickets are $12 for adults and $8 for students and seniors. Tickets are available in advance at the Southold Free Library and can also be purchased at the door.