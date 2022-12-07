North Fork native Agnes Alexander of Mattituck passed away Dec. 6, 2022. She was 62 years old.

Agnes was born in Greenport Feb. 13, 1960, to Julia and Anton Ficurilli. She was one of four children. Raised on the North Fork, she graduated from Greenport High School.

In 1989, she married the love of her life, Shane Alexander, in Cutchogue and together they had three children, raising them on the North Fork.

She was a loving wife and mother; a beautiful, spiritual woman, always caring for everyone around her; and an animal lover. She especially loved her dog, Jackson.

Agnes is survived by her husband, Shane; children Brandy Alexander of Greenport, Shane Alexander Jr. of Cutchogue and Shawn Alexander of Mattituck; grandchildren Savannah Alexander, Maddison Scotto and Jacksonn Scotto; and siblings Anton Ficurilli, Michael Ficurilli and Marie Doroski.

A celebration of Agnes’ life will be held Sunday, Dec. 18, from 2 to 5 p.m. at the home of Gail and Fred Miner, 625 Tuthill Road Extension, Southold, NY11971.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Agnes’ name to North Fork Animal Welfare League would be appreciated.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck is assisting the family.

