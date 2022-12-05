Daily Update: Village approves moratorium, USDA to end ‘double taxing’ of septic grants

Greenport Village at night. (Credit: Eleanor P. Labrozzi)

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.

Here are the headlines for Monday, Dec. 5, 2022.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

USDA says it will end ‘double taxing’ of residents who got septic grants

Village board unanimously adopts pause in waterfront development

Poem leads to new children’s book by Mattituck woman

Guest Spot: Transparency and accountability first

Blotter: Police respond to report of fight in hospital parking lot

Editorial: Shop local this holiday season

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Photos from the first-ever tree lighting in Riverhead’s town square

Suffolk Closeup: New push for Long Island nuclear plants

Blotters: Riverhead woman scammed out of $15,278, Man arrested for DWI following crash

Photos: Big Duck gets decked out for the holidays at annual lighting

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Prop 3 passes in manual recount: 934 yes to 919 no votes

Shelter Islander to compete in endurance race in Norway: ‘Ironman’ event one of the most difficult in the world

Sylvester Manor dedicates forest area

New calendars from Historical Society feature Island photos by Eleanor P. Labrozzi and Adam Bundy

Column: The brilliant oddball

NORTHFORKER

A Christmas Carol is coming to Shelter Island for one night only

Alyssa Reed curates holiday cheer with bespoke Christmas trees

SOUTHFORKER

The Art of Community: April Gornik’s The Church brings art to all

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high near 50 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Clouds will move into the area this evening and the low will be around 42.